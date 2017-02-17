Hoos next to take on the red-hot Lady...

Hoos next to take on the red-hot Lady Monarchs tennis team?

Read more: WTKR-TV Norfolk

Old Dominion women's tennis has been on a tear, shutting out their last three opponents, and winning their last four head-to-head matches. Aside from having two of the Top 100 ranked players in the world, ODU can send a shockwave through the state of Virginia if they can beat UVA on Saturday.

