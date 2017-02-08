Hinton Man Faces Six Felonies For Meth

The RUSH Drug Task Force raided his home on Second Mountain Trail in western Rockingham County in the George Washington National Forest on Thursday after receiving at least two tips that Bottenfield was making or selling meth, according to an affidavit for a search warrant for the home. "The confidential informant was told by Mr. Bottenfield, who was closing the shades in the residence, that he was going to cook a batch," according to an affidavit for a search warrant for Bottenfield's home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.