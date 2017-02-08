Hinton Man Faces Six Felonies For Meth

Hinton Man Faces Six Felonies For Meth

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: The Daily News-Record

The RUSH Drug Task Force raided his home on Second Mountain Trail in western Rockingham County in the George Washington National Forest on Thursday after receiving at least two tips that Bottenfield was making or selling meth, according to an affidavit for a search warrant for the home. "The confidential informant was told by Mr. Bottenfield, who was closing the shades in the residence, that he was going to cook a batch," according to an affidavit for a search warrant for Bottenfield's home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim... 3 hr AshamedCvillian 1
Statue Vote is Racists Tue libby 2
Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16) Jan 29 Kevin Sanders 20
News New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13) Jan 23 Rick 6
Trump dumps all foreign trade! Best President ... Jan 23 Trump is the man 1
News Laufer Considering Bid For Council Seat Jan 22 Thinking RIght 1
News Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13) Jan 17 Shamned son 13
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,883 • Total comments across all topics: 278,688,700

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC