Group Files Petition to Have Charlottesville Vice Mayor Bellamy Recalled

A Charlottesville blogger and members of a political action group are calling for the removal of the city's vice mayor. Jason Kessler, with "Unity & Security for America", held a news conference Thursday, February 16, to announce that they had collected at least 527 signatures on a petition to oust Charlottesville City Council member Wes Bellamy.

