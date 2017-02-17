GOP candidates for governor stay surp...

GOP candidates for governor stay surprisingly civil in first debate

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

Ed Gillespie speaks during the Millennial Advocacy Council PAC and NextGen GOP statewide candidate debate Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va. Ed Gillespie speaks during the Millennial Advocacy Council PAC and NextGen GOP statewide candidate debate Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, in Charlottesville, Va.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charlottesville, Albemarle Co Join Program to R... Feb 17 Solarman 1
News Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13) Feb 10 Charlottesville N... 14
News Two candidates for governor lash out at decisio... Feb 9 Horrible 1
Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim... Feb 8 AshamedCvillian 1
Statue Vote is Racists Feb 7 libby 2
Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16) Jan 29 Kevin Sanders 20
News New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13) Jan 23 Rick 6
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Ebola
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Climate Change
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. NASA
  5. Pakistan
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,206 • Total comments across all topics: 279,005,355

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC