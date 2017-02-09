General Assembly considering bill to ...

General Assembly considering bill to cut Planned Parenthood funding

14 hrs ago Read more: Cavalier Daily

A vote was held in the Virginia House of Delegates Tuesday for house bill 2264, a bill restricting funds for abortions and family planning services.

