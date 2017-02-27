Garrett-less town hall attracts standing-room-only crowd

Hundreds of constituents from Virginia's 5th Congressional District came together Sunday afternoon for a town hall, although their representative was not in attendance. Indivisible Charlottesville, a recently formed progressive political advocacy group, and other Indivisible groups in the area said they organized the event because they want Tom Garrett, R-5th, to hold an in-person town hall where they and other constituents can communicate their concerns to him.

