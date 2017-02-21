Fundraiser for Moran raises more than $4,700
A group of local veteran musicians led by Billy Wayne Dudley and Gene Parker of "Lost & Found," performed during the fundraising event held Saturday afternoon for Butch and Pat Moran. Part of the crowd that turned out for the fundraising event benefiting Butch and Pat Moran are shown at the event held at the Henry Fork Church of the Brethren on Doe Run Road.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Franklin News-Post.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14)
|23 hr
|Musikologist
|7
|Wegmans stores sold out of Trump wines: Did boy...
|Feb 20
|Trump is KING
|1
|Charlottesville, Albemarle Co Join Program to R...
|Feb 17
|Solarman
|1
|Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13)
|Feb 10
|Charlottesville N...
|14
|Two candidates for governor lash out at decisio...
|Feb 9
|Horrible
|1
|Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim...
|Feb 8
|AshamedCvillian
|1
|Statue Vote is Racists
|Feb 7
|libby
|2
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC