Fine Whines Boycott of Trump wines uncorks spike in sales
Over the weekend, 300 members of the Prince William County chapter of the National Organization for Women called on locals to boycott Wegmans Food Markets unless the Rochester, N.Y.-based company agreed to remove Trump Winery wines at its 10 stores in Virginia. The Trump vineyard is located in Charlottesville, Va.
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wegmans stores sold out of Trump wines: Did boy...
|17 hr
|Trump is KING
|1
|Charlottesville, Albemarle Co Join Program to R...
|Feb 17
|Solarman
|1
|Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13)
|Feb 10
|Charlottesville N...
|14
|Two candidates for governor lash out at decisio...
|Feb 9
|Horrible
|1
|Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim...
|Feb 8
|AshamedCvillian
|1
|Statue Vote is Racists
|Feb 7
|libby
|2
|Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16)
|Jan 29
|Kevin Sanders
|20
