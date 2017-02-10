Eyewitness reliability being studied ...

Eyewitness reliability being studied at U.Va.

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Martinsville Bulletin

Brandon Garrett, author of the book "Convicting the Innocent: Where Criminal Prosecutions Go Wrong," and fellow University of Virginia professors are taking the next step in solving the problem of inaccurate eyewitness identifications.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Martinsville Bulletin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13) Feb 10 Charlottesville N... 14
News Two candidates for governor lash out at decisio... Feb 9 Horrible 1
Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim... Feb 8 AshamedCvillian 1
Statue Vote is Racists Feb 7 libby 2
Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16) Jan 29 Kevin Sanders 20
News New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13) Jan 23 Rick 6
Trump dumps all foreign trade! Best President ... Jan 23 Trump is the man 1
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Super Bowl
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Al Franken
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,325 • Total comments across all topics: 278,819,165

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC