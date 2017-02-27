Drivers on Rt. 29 Near Hollymead to Face Detour
They'll have to close that intersection Monday and Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. both nights. The trial of a man accused of killing Maryland sisters who disappeared more than 40 years ago has been moved from April to September.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|1 hr
|Carson
|4
|Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R...
|Sun
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Moving
|Feb 24
|Kaillo
|1
|Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|7
|Wegmans stores sold out of Trump wines: Did boy...
|Feb 20
|Trump is KING
|1
|Charlottesville, Albemarle Co Join Program to R...
|Feb 17
|Solarman
|1
|Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13)
|Feb 10
|Charlottesville N...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC