Drivers on Rt. 29 Near Hollymead to F...

Drivers on Rt. 29 Near Hollymead to Face Detour

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

They'll have to close that intersection Monday and Tuesday from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. both nights. The trial of a man accused of killing Maryland sisters who disappeared more than 40 years ago has been moved from April to September.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kenneth Wise (Kenny) 1 hr Carson 4
News Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R... Sun Trump is Winning 1
Moving Feb 24 Kaillo 1
Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14) Feb 21 Musikologist 7
News Wegmans stores sold out of Trump wines: Did boy... Feb 20 Trump is KING 1
News Charlottesville, Albemarle Co Join Program to R... Feb 17 Solarman 1
News Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13) Feb 10 Charlottesville N... 14
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,032 • Total comments across all topics: 279,190,468

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC