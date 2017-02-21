Dr. Cliff Deveney named interim president and CEO of Summa Health
Dr. Cliff Deveny , a Summa Health veteran who spent more than 20 years in leadership roles in the health system, on Friday was named its Interim President and Chief Executive, effective March 13. Deveny, now president of Locus Health in Charlottesville, Virginia, will assume his new role after the public departure of Dr. Thomas Malone, who resigned last month as president and CEO of Summa Health after the hospital system's abrupt decision to terminate a contract with its emergency physicians on New Year's Eve.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Plain Dealer.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving
|14 hr
|Kaillo
|1
|Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|7
|Wegmans stores sold out of Trump wines: Did boy...
|Feb 20
|Trump is KING
|1
|Charlottesville, Albemarle Co Join Program to R...
|Feb 17
|Solarman
|1
|Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13)
|Feb 10
|Charlottesville N...
|14
|Two candidates for governor lash out at decisio...
|Feb 9
|Horrible
|1
|Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim...
|Feb 8
|AshamedCvillian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC