Dr. Cliff Deveney named interim president and CEO of Summa Health

Dr. Cliff Deveny , a Summa Health veteran who spent more than 20 years in leadership roles in the health system, on Friday was named its Interim President and Chief Executive, effective March 13. Deveny, now president of Locus Health in Charlottesville, Virginia, will assume his new role after the public departure of Dr. Thomas Malone, who resigned last month as president and CEO of Summa Health after the hospital system's abrupt decision to terminate a contract with its emergency physicians on New Year's Eve.

