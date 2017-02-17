DOJ: Waynesboro Man Pleads Guilty to ...

DOJ: Waynesboro Man Pleads Guilty to Having Stolen Gun

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA A Waynesboro man pled guilty yesterday in the United States District Court for the Western District of Virginia in Charlottesville to a federal gun charge, Acting United States Attorney Rick A. Mountcastle announced. Miguel Angel Fernandez, 19, of Waynesboro, Va., pled guilty yesterday to one count of knowingly possessing a stolen firearm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charlottesville, Albemarle Co Join Program to R... 14 hr Solarman 1
News Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13) Feb 10 Charlottesville N... 14
News Two candidates for governor lash out at decisio... Feb 9 Horrible 1
Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim... Feb 8 AshamedCvillian 1
Statue Vote is Racists Feb 7 libby 2
Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16) Jan 29 Kevin Sanders 20
News New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13) Jan 23 Rick 6
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 29,187 • Total comments across all topics: 278,950,071

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC