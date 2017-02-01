December Area employment picture impr...

December Area employment picture improves

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WWWV-FM Charlottesville

New Virginia Employment Commission numbers show December's unemployment rate for Charlottesville metro was 3.2% - down from 3.4% in November - and better than 3.3% December the year-before. The VEC's Ann Lang says our area remains with one of the best employment pictures not only in the state - but in the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16) Jan 29 Kevin Sanders 20
News New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13) Jan 23 Rick 6
Trump dumps all foreign trade! Best President ... Jan 23 Trump is the man 1
News Laufer Considering Bid For Council Seat Jan 22 Thinking RIght 1
News Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13) Jan 17 Shamned son 13
Dont you just want to punch liberals in the face? Jan 15 Thinking RIght 1
Kenneth Wise (Kenny) Jan 9 Curious in the ville 1
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Iran
  4. Super Bowl
  5. American Idol
  1. NASA
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,997 • Total comments across all topics: 278,493,508

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC