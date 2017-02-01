December Area employment picture improves
New Virginia Employment Commission numbers show December's unemployment rate for Charlottesville metro was 3.2% - down from 3.4% in November - and better than 3.3% December the year-before. The VEC's Ann Lang says our area remains with one of the best employment pictures not only in the state - but in the nation.
