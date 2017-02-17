Dave Chapman wants judge to name special prosecutor in Bellamy case

Dave Chapman, who's retiring this year as the Charlottesville Commonwealth's Attorney, wants a circuit judge to name a special prosecutor to work with a group that's trying to remove Vice-Mayor Wes Bellamy from City Council. Charlottesville's retiring Commonwealth's Attorney wants a judge to name a special prosecutor to represent a group that's trying to force Vice-Mayor Wes Bellamy off the city council.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.