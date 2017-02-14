CRCC Releases Results from Annual Chamber Member Economic Survey

Release from the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce: For the ninth consecutive year, Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce member enterprises cite "Economic Growth & Vitality" as their top public policy interest and half of those enterprises plan to add jobs in 2017 while business confidence remains steady in the response to the chamber's fifteenth annual member economic survey. The Annual Chamber Member Economic Survey, which takes an annual reading from the leading representatives of chamber enterprises, offers an insight index into chamber members' economic and policy concerns.

