CRCC Releases Results from Annual Chamber Member Economic Survey
Release from the Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce: For the ninth consecutive year, Charlottesville Regional Chamber of Commerce member enterprises cite "Economic Growth & Vitality" as their top public policy interest and half of those enterprises plan to add jobs in 2017 while business confidence remains steady in the response to the chamber's fifteenth annual member economic survey. The Annual Chamber Member Economic Survey, which takes an annual reading from the leading representatives of chamber enterprises, offers an insight index into chamber members' economic and policy concerns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13)
|Feb 10
|Charlottesville N...
|14
|Two candidates for governor lash out at decisio...
|Feb 9
|Horrible
|1
|Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim...
|Feb 8
|AshamedCvillian
|1
|Statue Vote is Racists
|Feb 7
|libby
|2
|Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16)
|Jan 29
|Kevin Sanders
|20
|New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Rick
|6
|Trump dumps all foreign trade! Best President ...
|Jan 23
|Trump is the man
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC