County supervisors approve Oakleigh assisted living facility
The former Oakleigh property on West Rio Road is the planned site of a assisted living facility set to open in 2018. The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has approved plans for the Blake at Charlottesville, a proposal to build a 140-bed assisted-living facility in a mixed-use development on West Rio Road .
