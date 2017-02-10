County supervisors approve Oakleigh a...

County supervisors approve Oakleigh assisted living facility

Read more: Charlottesville Tomorrow

The former Oakleigh property on West Rio Road is the planned site of a assisted living facility set to open in 2018. The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors has approved plans for the Blake at Charlottesville, a proposal to build a 140-bed assisted-living facility in a mixed-use development on West Rio Road .

Charlottesville, VA

