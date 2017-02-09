Construction demand could increase costs of bond referendum projects

Rosalyn Schmitt, assistant director of facilities planning for Albemarle County Public Schools, and Dean Tistadt, the division's chief operating officer, discuss capital projects with the School Board. The first four Albemarle County Public Schools projects to be paid for using a $35 million bond referendum will begin to go to bid next month, and construction will begin this summer, schools staff told the Albemarle County School Board on Thursday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charlottesville Tomorrow.