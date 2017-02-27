Commissioners finalizing strategy for...

Commissioners finalizing strategy for Charlottesville Comprehensive Plan update

The Charlottesville Planning Commission is putting the finishing touches on a document that seeks to get more city residents involved in upcoming conversations about how the city is preparing for growth. "It seems like it is our responsibility to bring a diverse group of people to the table," said Commissioner Genevieve Keller , adding that it is not the job of the Planning Commission to shape that input.

