City Police investigate two deaths on...

City Police investigate two deaths on Monticello Road

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: WWWV-FM Charlottesville

Charlottesville Police are investigating the Sunday night shooting deaths of two people inside a home in the 1700-block of Monticello Road. Police got a call shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday about the incident, and found two deceased victims with gunshot victims inside the house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R... 12 hr Trump is Winning 1
Kenneth Wise (Kenny) 16 hr 1234abc 2
Moving Feb 24 Kaillo 1
Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14) Feb 21 Musikologist 7
News Wegmans stores sold out of Trump wines: Did boy... Feb 20 Trump is KING 1
News Charlottesville, Albemarle Co Join Program to R... Feb 17 Solarman 1
News Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13) Feb 10 Charlottesville N... 14
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,187 • Total comments across all topics: 279,178,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC