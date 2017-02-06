City Police investigate Run Street shooting
One man was shot Sunday night a short distance from the Westhaven public housing complex. Charlottesville Police are investigating the shooting at around 8 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of Run Street and 10th Street, N.W. That area was cordoned off with yellow police tape while officers search for evidence.
