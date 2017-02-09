Charlottesville, Va. council's vote t...

Charlottesville, Va. council's vote to remove Robert E. Lee statue sparks protests

On a cool night in Charlottesville this week, dozens of people armed with protest signs and rigid opinions packed into a room to contend with a controversy facing cities throughout the South: What to do about the symbols of their Confederate past. At issue in the town 120 miles southwest of the nation's capital was a bronze equestrian monument to Robert E. Lee that stands in a downtown park named in his honor.

