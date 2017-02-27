Charlottesville Senior Center Asking ...

Charlottesville Senior Center Asking for Funding from Taxpayers

Read more: NBC29

The $1.2 million request from the city of Charlottesville and the $2 million from Albemarle County would help build the new center at Belvedere. The Senior Center's director says the one time capital cash from the city and county would push its fundraising over the halfway mark.

