Charlottesville Senior Center Asking for Funding from Taxpayers
The $1.2 million request from the city of Charlottesville and the $2 million from Albemarle County would help build the new center at Belvedere. The Senior Center's director says the one time capital cash from the city and county would push its fundraising over the halfway mark.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Comments
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|Tue
|Crow
|5
|Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R...
|Feb 26
|Trump is Winning
|1
|Moving
|Feb 24
|Kaillo
|1
|Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14)
|Feb 21
|Musikologist
|7
|Wegmans stores sold out of Trump wines: Did boy...
|Feb 20
|Trump is KING
|1
|Charlottesville, Albemarle Co Join Program to R...
|Feb 17
|Solarman
|1
|Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13)
|Feb 10
|Charlottesville N...
|14
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC