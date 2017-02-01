Charlottesville Releases Annual Assessment Figures
Release from Charlottesville: CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - The City Assessor's Office has completed the 2017 reassessment. Of the 15,010 taxable properties, residential parcels increased by an average of 4.16 percent.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
