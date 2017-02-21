Charlottesville Police: 2 Dead After ...

Charlottesville Police: 2 Dead After Monticello Road Home Shooting

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

Officers discovered the bodies of two people shot to death inside a home on the 1700 block Monticello Road around 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Police say the shooting happened inside the house.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Charlottesville was right to want to remove a R... 15 hr Trump is Winning 1
Kenneth Wise (Kenny) 19 hr 1234abc 2
Moving Feb 24 Kaillo 1
Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14) Feb 21 Musikologist 7
News Wegmans stores sold out of Trump wines: Did boy... Feb 20 Trump is KING 1
News Charlottesville, Albemarle Co Join Program to R... Feb 17 Solarman 1
News Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13) Feb 10 Charlottesville N... 14
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Libya
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,192 • Total comments across all topics: 279,181,399

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC