Charlottesville Opera/Ash Lawn Opera Launches 40th Season

Charlottesville Opera, the newly renamed Ash Lawn Opera, kicks off its fortieth anniversary season on March 23 and 24 with the East Coast premiere of Middlemarch in Spring, presented in collaboration with the Virginia Festival of the Book. The exciting and ambitious season, which also features Rigoletto and Oklahoma! this summer, is a celebration of the company's growth and achievements as Charlottesville, Virginia's premier opera company.

