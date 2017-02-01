Charlottesville Legal Aid Justice Cen...

Charlottesville Legal Aid Justice Center files lawsuit against Trump

The Legal Aid Justice Center of Charlottesville is filing a lawsuit against President Donald Trump and his recently enacted immigration ban. Customs and Border Protection officials detained the Aziz brothers at Dulles International Airport Jan. 28 and forced them to return to Ethiopia, which is where their flight originated from.

