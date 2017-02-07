Charlottesville Husband-and-Wife Duo Lowland Hum Drops a Life-Affirming Song Cycle
Daniel and Lauren Goans of the Charlottesville folk duo Lowland Hum will be performing songs from their new album, "Thin," at the University of Richmond's Modlin Center. Recording and touring have been Daniel and Lauren Goans' life since starting their marriage and recording career simultaneously in 2012.
