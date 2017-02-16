Charlottesville, Albemarle Co Join Program to Reduce Solar Energy Costs

Release from Charlottesville: Charlottesville and Albemarle County have recently teamed up and joined an elite cohort of cities and counties participating in SolSmart , a national program that guides localities in lowering the costs and barriers for the community to go solar and encourages solar energy development. Last summer, Charlottesville was recognized as one of the nearly 30 communities nationwide that committed to SolSmart as an " Early Adopter ".

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.