CASPCA Offering Low-Cost Microchip and Rabies Drop-In Clinic

Release from the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA: The Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA is proud to offer microchip and rabies drop-in clinics to the greater Charlottesville-Albemarle community. The next clinic will be held on Sunday, February 5th, from noon to 4 p.m. Our drop-in clinics are regularly scheduled on the first Sunday of every month.

