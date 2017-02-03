Businesses want more say in downtown construction-related road closures

Groundwork for a future six-story apartment building on Water Street has raised the alarm of some downtown business owners who want city officials to take their interests into account before allowing street closures to accommodate for construction. "Right now, you have one lane closed and pretty much they are just continuously moving concrete barricades around to do different parts of the project," said Derek Bond, general managing operator of the Melting Pot restaurant in the Holsinger Building.

