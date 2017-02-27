Albemarle Supervisors Issue Open Letter Over Ragged Mt. Natural Area
The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors is calling on Charlottesville to come to the table over plans for the Ragged Mountain Natural Area. In the letter, Albemarle County proposes opening a new park ahead of schedule: "Hedgerow Park will have a new entrance and be accessible for biking without the risk of polluting the Ragged Mountain Reservoir, our community's public water supply."
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
