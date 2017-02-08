Albemarle School Board endorses revis...

Albemarle School Board endorses revised funding request

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: WWWV-FM Charlottesville

Fiscal Services Director Jackson Zimmerman and Chief Operating Officer Dean Tisdadt have teamed up to explain budget intricacies to the Albemarle School Board The Albemarle School Board has endorsed a revised funding request which is going to the County Supervisors. The board voted 6-1 Tuesday night for a spending plan that tops $181 million.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WWWV-FM Charlottesville.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim... 8 hr AshamedCvillian 1
Statue Vote is Racists Tue libby 2
Hey detective Randy Snead they better detective... (Feb '16) Jan 29 Kevin Sanders 20
News New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13) Jan 23 Rick 6
Trump dumps all foreign trade! Best President ... Jan 23 Trump is the man 1
News Laufer Considering Bid For Council Seat Jan 22 Thinking RIght 1
News Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13) Jan 17 Shamned son 13
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Super Bowl
  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Iran
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,655 • Total comments across all topics: 278,693,245

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC