Albemarle School Board endorses revised funding request
Fiscal Services Director Jackson Zimmerman and Chief Operating Officer Dean Tisdadt have teamed up to explain budget intricacies to the Albemarle School Board The Albemarle School Board has endorsed a revised funding request which is going to the County Supervisors. The board voted 6-1 Tuesday night for a spending plan that tops $181 million.
