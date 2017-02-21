Albemarle School Board considers opti...

Albemarle School Board considers options to expand after-school program

Albemarle County Public Schools program evaluator Jamie Gellner spoke to the School Board about the school division's Extended Day Enrichment Program An internal evaluation of Albemarle County Public Schools' largest afterschool program found that it is struggling to fill staff vacancies and meet demand from families. However, legislation proposed at this year's General Assembly could enable the division to enroll more students in its Extended Day Enrichment Program at no additional cost.

