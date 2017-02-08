Albemarle Planning Commission recommends club expansion at Southwood
The Albemarle Planning Commission has recommended a plan for a new community youth center to be built in the Southwood neighborhood on Old Lynchburg Road . "Currently, the Boys & Girls Club has about 100 students on their waiting list," said Craig Kotarski, a civil engineer with the Timmons Group .
