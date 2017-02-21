Albemarle Co. Man Enters Guilty Pleas in Peeping Tom Case
An Albemarle County man faces deportation after pleading guilty to charges in a series of peeping tom and sex-related crimes in Charlottesville. Wednesday, he pleaded guilty of both breaking and entering and assault and battery.
