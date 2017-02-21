Albemarle Co. Man Enters Guilty Pleas...

Albemarle Co. Man Enters Guilty Pleas in Peeping Tom Case

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: NBC29

An Albemarle County man faces deportation after pleading guilty to charges in a series of peeping tom and sex-related crimes in Charlottesville. Wednesday, he pleaded guilty of both breaking and entering and assault and battery.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Charlottesville Music Thread (Sep '14) Tue Musikologist 7
News Wegmans stores sold out of Trump wines: Did boy... Feb 20 Trump is KING 1
News Charlottesville, Albemarle Co Join Program to R... Feb 17 Solarman 1
News Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13) Feb 10 Charlottesville N... 14
News Two candidates for governor lash out at decisio... Feb 9 Horrible 1
Wes Bellamy is a Homophobe, sexist, racist crim... Feb 8 AshamedCvillian 1
Statue Vote is Racists Feb 7 libby 2
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. NASA
  4. Pakistan
  5. Iraq
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,751 • Total comments across all topics: 279,078,110

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC