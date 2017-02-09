Albemarle Co., Charlottesville Students Discuss Education, Economy
High school students in Charlottesville and Albemarle County are teaming up with the business community to find solutions for improving education and the economy. Dozens of students, teachers, and business professionals gathered at the Boar's Head Inn Thursday to exchange ideas about bridging the digital divide, building a workforce, and expanding access to cultural opportunities.
