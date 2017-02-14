Albemarle Co., Charlottesville Advance Plans to Create Transit Partnership
Charlottesville City Council and the Albemarle County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved forming a regional transit partnership during a joint meeting Tuesday, February 14. The partnership aims to bring together Charlottesville Area Transit buses with JAUNT, which runs its own bus routes across the region. It will include representatives from the city, county, JAUNT, and CAT.
