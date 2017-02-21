3rd Annual WinterSongs Concert to be Held Feb. 25

Release from Albemarle County Public Schools: Female vocalists from eight schools in Albemarle County, Orange County, and Charlottesville City, and an ensemble from the University of Virginia will join together on Saturday, February 25, to raise money for the Shelter for Help in Emergency. Headlined WinterSongs , this is the third year of the tribute which has raised thousands of dollars to assist victims in need.

