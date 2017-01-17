With Rio intersection done, attention...

With Rio intersection done, attention turns to Hydraulic Road

11 hrs ago Read more: Charlottesville Tomorrow

Virginia's secretary of transportation was in Charlottesville on Thursday to celebrate completion of one major project on U.S. 29 and to announce that planning soon will begin for a future one. "At your request, we are kicking off a study of Hydraulic Road and the Route 29 intersection which I believe will be another key component of improving movement in and around the U.S. 29 area in Charlottesville ," said Aubrey Layne.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Charlottesville Tomorrow.

Charlottesville, VA

