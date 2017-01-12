With $2M from city, schools expect ba...

With $2M from city, schools expect balanced funding re-quest

Sunday

Charlottesville Schools director of student services Kendra King, right, and school board member Jennifer McKeever, left, listen to a budget presentation. Charlottesville City Schools officials expect to present a balanced funding request for the next fiscal year thanks to a projected $2 million funding increase from the city.

Charlottesville, VA

