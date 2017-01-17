What Some Hillary Clinton Supporters Plan on Doing on Inauguration Day
And 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will be in attendance - at a ceremony she and her supporters had hoped would be for her. It's custom for former presidents and former first ladies to attend the presidential inaugural ceremony and the Clintons are honoring that tradition, even though it was a bitter and divisive election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KNEB-AM Scottsbluff.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13)
|Jan 17
|Shamned son
|13
|Dont you just want to punch liberals in the face?
|Jan 15
|Thinking RIght
|1
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|Jan 9
|Curious in the ville
|1
|Sub Zero Global Warming blast freezes Libs in C...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
|Review: Eddie's Tree & Landscaping (Jun '11)
|Jan 8
|jim
|2
|What's the news on Que?
|Jan 4
|Yolo
|1
|Peake says bible bozos at Lynchburg's Liberty U...
|Dec 28
|Check then vote
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC