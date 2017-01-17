Ween Performing in Charlottesville on...

Ween Performing in Charlottesville on April 20

9 hrs ago

Legendary stoner jam band Ween will be performing at the Sprint Pavilion in Charlottesville on April 20. Tickets are $45 and go on sale on Jan.20 at 10 a.m. at sprintpavilion.com .

Charlottesville, VA

