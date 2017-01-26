Water Main Work May Affect Portions of Northern Albemarle County

Release from Albemarle County Service Authority: CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA January 25, 2017 - As part of the Route 29 Solutions 29 Widening Project, VDOT's contractor will be installing a new Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority water main. The first section will be completed for testing from Polo Grounds Road to about halfway to Ashwood Boulevard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.