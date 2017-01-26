Water Main Work May Affect Portions of Northern Albemarle County
Release from Albemarle County Service Authority: CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA January 25, 2017 - As part of the Route 29 Solutions 29 Widening Project, VDOT's contractor will be installing a new Rivanna Water & Sewer Authority water main. The first section will be completed for testing from Polo Grounds Road to about halfway to Ashwood Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
Add your comments below
Charlottesville Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Movie Theater Opens in Charlottesville (Jan '13)
|Jan 23
|Rick
|6
|Trump dumps all foreign trade! Best President ...
|Jan 23
|Trump is the man
|1
|Laufer Considering Bid For Council Seat
|Jan 22
|Thinking RIght
|1
|Charlottesville Police Arrest Man Accused of Fraud (Apr '13)
|Jan 17
|Shamned son
|13
|Dont you just want to punch liberals in the face?
|Jan 15
|Thinking RIght
|1
|Kenneth Wise (Kenny)
|Jan 9
|Curious in the ville
|1
|Sub Zero Global Warming blast freezes Libs in C...
|Jan 9
|Facts Trump Libs
|1
Find what you want!
Search Charlottesville Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC