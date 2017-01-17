Virginia vs. Georgia Tech: Tip-off, TV Schedule, Preview and Game Thread

We've bumped the Pack Line Pledge to 55 points. Make your pledge today -- give early, give often, and go Hoos! Charlottesville, VA TV : ACC Network Online Streaming: ACC Network Extra Radio : Cavaliers Live Latest Point Spread: Virginia is favored by 17.5. ) Virginia got the job done on Wednesday without so much as blinking an eye.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Streaking The Lawn.