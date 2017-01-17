Virginia football adds four mid-year enrollees
National Signing Day is still two weeks away, but Virginia football added some of its top recruits early thanks to mid-year enrollment. Left to right, that's running back Jamari Peacock, running back Lamont Atkins, cornerback Riah Burton, and cornerback Germane Crowell.
