UVA Study: Nurse Practitioners Filling Growing Need for House Calls
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 23, 2017 Nurse practitioners are increasingly providing house calls for frail and elderly patients, eclipsing any other specialties in number of home visits in 2013, a new study reveals. However, regulations are hindering the profession's growth in many states even as demand for in-home care climbs, a researcher reports.
