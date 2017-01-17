UVA Slashes Opioid Use While Improving Pain Scores, Study Finds
Release from the University of Virginia Health System: CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 18, 2017 A study of more than 100,000 surgical cases at University of Virginia Health System found patients' pain scores improved even as doctors gave fewer opioids. UVA anesthesiologists reviewed 101,484 surgeries between March 2011 and November 2015 where patients received general anesthesia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.
