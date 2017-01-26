UVa researchers recommend exploring p...

UVa researchers recommend exploring private investment for funding pre-K for 3-year-olds

A division of the University of Virginia recently recommended that Albemarle County and Charlottesville take a serious look at using private investment to fund preschool programs for economically disadvantaged 3-year-olds. The Pay for Success Lab, which operates out of the Social Entrepreneurship program at the University of Virginia's Frank Batten School of Leadership and Public Policy, released a report recommending that the local school divisions institute a governing body to unify services for at-risk children from birth to 5 years old and conduct a feasibility study of soliciting private investment to fund preschool access for 3-year-olds.

