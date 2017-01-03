UVA Honored Nationally for Bariatric Surgery, Cancer Care
Release from the University of Virginia Health System: CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., January 9, 2017 University of Virginia Medical Center's bariatric surgery and cancer care programs have earned 2017 national Women's Choice Awards from WomenCertified Inc. The UVA Cancer Center earned its America's Best Hospitals for Cancer Care award based on criteria that include the availability of comprehensive patient care and research, as well as patient satisfaction. Award-winning hospitals must be accredited by the American College of Surgeons' Commission on Cancer and are evaluated based on their patient recommendation rating from the federal Hospital Consumer Assessment for Healthcare Providers and Systems survey.
