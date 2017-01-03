UVA Honored Nationally for Bariatric ...

UVA Honored Nationally for Bariatric Surgery, Cancer Care

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NBC29

Release from the University of Virginia Health System: CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., January 9, 2017 University of Virginia Medical Center's bariatric surgery and cancer care programs have earned 2017 national Women's Choice Awards from WomenCertified Inc. The UVA Cancer Center earned its America's Best Hospitals for Cancer Care award based on criteria that include the availability of comprehensive patient care and research, as well as patient satisfaction. Award-winning hospitals must be accredited by the American College of Surgeons' Commission on Cancer and are evaluated based on their patient recommendation rating from the federal Hospital Consumer Assessment for Healthcare Providers and Systems survey.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC29.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Charlottesville Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Kenneth Wise (Kenny) Mon Curious in the ville 1
Sub Zero Global Warming blast freezes Libs in C... Mon Facts Trump Libs 1
Review: Eddie's Tree & Landscaping (Jun '11) Sun jim 2
What's the news on Que? Jan 4 Yolo 1
Peake says bible bozos at Lynchburg's Liberty U... Dec 28 Check then vote 1
Fluvanna Teachers Rally Around New Principal wi... (Aug '13) Dec 27 Concerned Parent 6
News PolitiFact Va.: Larry Pratt gets Pants on Fire ... Dec 27 Roscoe 1
See all Charlottesville Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Charlottesville Forum Now

Charlottesville Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Charlottesville Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
 

Charlottesville, VA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,961 • Total comments across all topics: 277,784,743

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC