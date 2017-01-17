UVA Holding Symposium on 'Race and Public Space'

Release from the University of Virginia School of Architecture: Charlottesville, VA - The Center for Cultural Landscapes is proud to announce the Inaugural Sara Shallenberger Brown Symposium, titled "Race and Public Space: Commemorative Practices in the American South," which will take place March 24-25, 2017 at the University of Virginia School of Architecture. "Race and Public Space: Commemorative Practices in the American South" investigates the intersections between scholarship and practice around race, memory, and commemoration.

